In partnership with The Bistro Group, Dave & Buster’s will open their first location in the Philippines this October, reports GMA News.

In May, the brand held a groundbreaking ceremony at the mall location in Quezon City, where the arcade will open.

Like its U.S. locations, there will be a big arcade featuring exclusive games, and a full-service restaurant and bar, too.

The brand currently has about 165 corporate locations all around the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.