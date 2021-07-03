Dave & Buster’s Opening Bellevue Location Aug. 30

A Dave & Buster’s location is opening in downtown Bellevue, Wash., on Aug. 30 and is currently in the process of finding 130 people to join their team.

According to the Bellevue Reporter, the new location is over 40,000 sq. ft. and is the second D&B in the Seattle market, featuring hundreds of brand-new arcade games and the D&B Sports Bar with its 40 feet of high-definition screens.