Dave & Buster’s New CEO Former Yum! Brands Exec

Dave & Buster’s has appointed Tarun Lal as their new CEO. Lal has more than 25 years of experience at Yum! Brands, where he most recently served as president of KFC U.S.

“After a careful and comprehensive search, the board is thrilled to announce Tarun as our next CEO,” said Kevin Sheehan, chairman of the board and interim CEO. “Tarun is a talented leader and seasoned operator with a highly successful track record of growing and improving businesses and brands in the U.S and around the world. We are confident he will have an immediate impact, grow our business and create substantial shareholder value.”

Lal added: “I am truly honored to be joining this incredibly talented team and to lead the company into its next chapter. Dave & Buster’s and Main Event are iconic, highly differentiated brands with exceptionally large and loyal customer bases, outstanding unit level and new unit economics and huge potential for growth.

“I have been deeply impressed with what I have seen so far and sincerely look forward to working closely with our team and the board to deepen our connection with our guests and team members and drive immediate and long-term growth and value for all stakeholders.”