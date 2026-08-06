Dave & Buster’s Names New Chief Executive

Darin Harper, the chief financial officer at Dave & Buster’s since June 2024, was appointed as the company’s new CEO following the retirement of Tarun Lal. D&B said Lal will work closely with Harper on the transition and continue to serve as an advisor to the company through at least the end of fiscal year 2027.

The new CEO has nearly 30 years of relevant experience at various entertainment and restaurant companies, including Main Event Entertainment prior to its acquisition by D&B.

“Tarun has played a key role in advancing the ompany’s strategic priorities and positioning Dave & Buster’s for the future,” Harper said. “His leadership helped strengthen the organization, enhance execution across the business, and establish a solid platform for continued value creation. I look forward to working closely with Tarun during the transition and beyond, and on behalf of our entire team, I want to thank him for his partnership, leadership and many contributions to Dave & Buster’s.”

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