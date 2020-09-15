Dave & Buster’s Laying Off Employees Amid Pandemic

The Dave & Buster’s in Wayne, N.J., and three locations in North Carolina are among those laying off employees due to Covid-19. The Dallas-based company recently announced plans to permanently lay off 229 employees across three North Carolina locations (Cary, Winston-Salem and Pineville) and 107 employees from their Willowbrook Mall location in New Jersey.

In North Carolina, TechWire reports the 229 employees had already been furloughed and also noted that the locations aren’t closing.

According to NorthJersey.com, the 48,000-sq.-ft. Wayne location is in a mall that has been hit in recent weeks with the closing of California Pizza Kitchen and the pending closure of Lord & Taylor. It’s unclear if the D&B there will be able to stay open. They’re currently operating the game area at that location, but the kitchen and bar are closed due to state health regulations.

Nationwide, the company has reopened roughly 89 of its 137 locations. Learn more and see if your location is open at www.daveandbusters.com.