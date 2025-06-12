Dave & Buster’s Launches Nationwide Leaderboard

FSR Magazine reports that Dave & Buster’s is “turning up the competition” with their first-ever Leaderboard, a new tech-powered experience that’ll let guests go head-to-head with players across the country.

This summer’s competition will begin with a set of five racing games – Hot Wheels Victory Lap, NASCAR Pit Stop, Top Gun: Maverick, Cruisin’ Blast and Super Bikes 3 – and game rotations will evolve over time.

“The Leaderboard was designed to supercharge the competitive thrill that’s always made Dave & Buster’s the ultimate destination for play,” said Megan Tobin, the company’s chief marketing officer. “Now, every swipe isn’t just a chance to win a prize – it’s a chance to cement your legacy. It’s not just about playing games anymore. It’s about playing to be legendary.”

A full list of participating locations is available at www.daveandbusters.com/leaderboard/challenges-details.