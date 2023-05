Dave & Buster’s will finally have its first location in Iowa this summer. A D&B facility in the capital Des Moines is set to open July 31, according to CBS 2 Iowa.

The space will have more than 100 arcade games and its famous 40-ft. wall of TVs for sports viewing at the bar.

The location is looking to hire about 175 full-time and part-time workers. Learn more about the available gigs and see your nearest locations at www.daveandbusters.com.