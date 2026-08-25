Dave & Buster’s Hires Amanda Busby, Other Execs

Following the recent appointment of Darin Harper as CEO, Dave & Buster’s has welcomed a group of new executives to the team, including Amanda Busby as chief operations officer. She joins D&B after decades of experience at SSP America and Red Robin.

The company also recently promoted Rachel Morgan to serve as chief legal, administrative officer and corporate secretary. Aldo Rosales was also promoted and is now chief strategy and revenue management officer.

These new hires and promotions join other recent executive team additions: Jeremy Tucker as chief marketing officer, Kevin Fish as chief technology and digital officer and Derek Sample as chief accounting officer.

“We believe Dave & Buster’s and Main Event have exciting and significant near-term opportunities ahead of us,” said CEO Darin Harper. “Realizing that potential requires exceptional talent, strong execution and leaders who share a commitment to serving our guests, developing our team members and delivering long-term value for our shareholders. Amanda, Jeremy, Aldo, Kevin, Rachel and Derek each bring capabilities that directly support our strategic priorities.

“Together, they strengthen our ability to elevate operations, build our brands, drive sustainable revenue growth, accelerate digital innovation and maintain the strong governance and discipline necessary to support long-term success and drive shareholder value. What excites me most beyond any individual appointment is the strength of the team we’re building together. I am excited about what we will accomplish together as we continue shaping the future of our company.”