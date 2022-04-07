Dave & Buster’s Buys Main Event for $835M

As you’ve likely already heard, Main Event announced this week that Arden Leisure Group Ltd. and RedBird Capital Partners have entered into an agreement with Dave & Buster’s to acquire Main Event. Main Event’s current CEO Chris Morris will be named CEO of Dave & Buster’s and the two companies will continue to operate their distinct brands.

“We are thrilled to join the Dave & Buster’s family,” Morris said. “We will undoubtedly benefit from the collective expertise and strong culture of both brands, particularly as we continue to accelerate Main Event’s aggressive expansion plans.” Main Event currently has 50 locations nationwide.

According to the press release, the transaction represents a total enterprise value of $835 million and is projected to close later this year. They said the acquisition is a “transformational opportunity to merge two thriving brands that target uniquely different demographics and enhance the breadth of offerings and experiences to each brand’s guests.”

