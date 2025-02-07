Dave & Buster’s Appoints Scott Ross to Company Board

D&B recently announced that Scott Ross, managing partner of Hill Path Capital, was appointed to the company’s board of directors.

“On behalf of the board, we are pleased to welcome Scott to our team,” said Kevin Sheehan, board chair and interim CEO. “Scott has a proven track record of working closely with management teams and boards to help create substantial value for all stakeholders. He brings valuable insights and capabilities given his financial background, his extensive experience investing in and overseeing consumer and entertainment businesses and his perspective as a significant shareholder of Dave & Buster’s.”

Ross added: “Dave & Buster’s is a high-quality business and an iconic brand with a huge fan base and tremendous and obvious near and long-term upside. I am excited to work with Kevin, the rest of the board and the management team to help drive meaningful growth and value for all stakeholders.”