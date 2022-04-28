Dave & Buster’s Adds Another Location

Augusta, Georgia, will soon have a Dave & Buster’s. The family entertainment chain, which recently acquired Main Event in a blockbuster deal worth $835 million, is expected to open there on July 22.

According to WRDW, construction crews have been working for months on the new location. Before the pandemic, it was set to open in 2021 but construction was delayed.

The Augusta Chronicle reported in March that the company was starting their hiring process. D&B will have 9,600 sq. ft. of arcade games alongside two dining areas – servicing a total capacity of 278 people.