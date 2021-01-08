Dates and Events Subject to Change! Check with each organization to confirm that the event will go on as scheduled and monitor your Instant RePlay email newsletters for updates.

Jan. 20-21: Foundations Entertainment University virtual session; www.foundationsuniversity.com.

Postponed – Jan. 24-26: IAAPA FEC Summit 2021 – originally planned for Jan. 24-26. Check the IAAPA website for updates at www.iaapa.org.

Jan. 28-30: 2021 AMOA State Council Meeting; Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West, 860 N. Riverview, Mesa, AZ 85201

Feb. 1-3: ShowUp (FEC convention), virtual; www.showup.events.

April 6-7: Louisiana Video Gaming Assn.’s annual convention, L’Auberge Hotel & Casino, Baton Rouge; www.lvgaweb.org.

May 19: Oregon AMOA’s spring meeting, Langdon Farms Golf Club, 24377 Airport Rd. N.E., Aurora, OR 97002.

May 27-June 5: VNEA World Pool Championships, Bally’s, Las Vegas; www.vnea.com.

June 10-16: National Dart Assn’s Team Dart 2021, Westgate Resort & Casino, Las Vegas; www.ndadarts.com.

June 20-24: BPAA’s International Bowl Expo, Galt House Hotel, Louisville, KY; www.bowlexpo.com.

June 28-30: Amusement Expo International 2021 (co-locating is the NBVA Conference & Trade Show), Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall 1; www.amusementexpo.org.

June 29-30: Wisconsin Amusement & Music Operators’ 2021 WAMO convention & trade show, Milwaukee; www.wamo.net.

July 28-30: Billiard Congress of America’s Billiard & Home Leisure Expo, South Point Hotel, Casino & Convention Center, Las Vegas; www.bcaexpo.com.

Aug. 18-20: The NAMA Show (co-locating is the Coffee Tea & Water Show), Ernest Morial Convention Center, New Orleans; www.namanow.org.

Aug. 25-26: Georgia AMOA’s Southern Amusement & Entertainment Expo, Infinite Energy Center, Duluth, GA; www.gamoa.org.

Nov. 16-19: IAAPA Expo 2021, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL; www.iaapa.org.

Submit events for inclusion by emailing [email protected].