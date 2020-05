In the coming months, Hamster Corporation will be adding a handful of Data East classic games to its Arcade Archives collection on the Nintendo Switch.

According to Nintendo Life, those games include BurgerTime (1982), the top-down racer Burnin’ Rubber (1982), the sci-fi game Darwin 4078 and the beat ’em up Trio The Punch: Never Forget Me (1990). The titles were confirmed during the Japanese company’s recent Arcade Archiver livestream. No release dates were provided.