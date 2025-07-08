Darnelle Simmons Joins Zooom Studios Team

Industry veteran Darnelle Simmons has signed on with Zooom Studios and is set to lead the company’s strategic direction and partnership development. She has more than 30 years of experience.

“I’m thrilled to join Zooom Studios and contribute to its bold vision and expansion for the future,” she said.

Added Zooom Studios CEO Glen Kramer: “Darnelle’s insight and leadership are a perfect match for where we’re headed.” He said she’s known for “pushing creative boundaries and delivering high-performing titles” and sees her addition to the team as a key move in scaling the company’s success.

Visit www.zooomstudios.com for more information.