Dark Escape Games Installs Clown Around

Dark Escape Games recently completed their first delivery and installation of Clown Around, a 5-minute escape game cabinet. It went into the Tiebreakers location in Johnson City, Tennessee, and is set to be a redemption game featured within their newest attraction, a living storybook town called Booville.

Tiebreakers also operates the Gatlinburg Space Needle and the 30,000-sq.-ft. amusement center Arcadia in Gatlinburg.

Operators looking for more information on Clown Around can reach out to their exclusive distributor AVS Companies at [email protected] or 847-439-9400.