Pelican Group supremo Richard Scherer (left) joins trade legend Satish Bhutani at the Saturday, Feb. 15, celebration of the latter’s 40th wedding anniversary to wife Poona. The affair took place at Silicon Valley’s Palo Alto Golf and Country Club. Satish, who’s been around coin-op forever, was all over the place including sales manager at Atari Games and chief cook (etc. etc.) at his own Bhuzac Coin.