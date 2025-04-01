Danville Bowl Closes After 60-Plus Years

Danville Bowl in the California city of the same name closed on March 31 after 64 years in business, reported The Fresno Bee. The family-owned business will be replaced by a “yet-to-be-disclosed development” after the property was sold by a trust.

“It has been the greatest honor to serve this great community during the last 60-plus years, the owners wrote on Facebook. “We hope we’ve provided fun times, smiles, and laughter to everyone who came in. Whether it was throwing some games, enjoying a drink in the lounge, or grabbing a bite in the grill, our goal was to provide memories that would last a lifetime.

“Bowling is a great game, and even though we may be leaving there are still many great bowling centers in the area to bowl at. Dublin, Granada, Clayton, and the new Pinstripes in Walnut Creek. We hope that you continue to bowl and let bowling provide joy and happiness into your lives long after we’re gone.”