Daniel Kim Comes Stateside, Joins Andamiro USA Team

A 10-year veteran of Andamiro Co., Daniel Kim was recently appointed senior sales associate and business development manager and will be relocating from South Korea to Irving, Texas, to the Andamiro USA headquarters, according to the company.

Kim joined Andamiro in June 2015 as an Asia/Oceania regional sales manager. Since then, he advanced from sales manager to deputy general manager, building distributor networks and introducing the company’s leading arcade titles to major markets, including expanding the Pump It Up brand throughout Asia.

His arrival at the Texas HQ caps the build-out of an expanding Andamiro USA executive team and sales organization, which is led by Drew Maniscalco as president and Min Lee as COO (as well as newly appointed sales associate Scott Chenault and marketing director Nick Montano).

Kim can be reached at [email protected].