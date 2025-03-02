Dana Monique is AEI’s Keynote Speaker

A finalist from Season 20 of The Voice, Dana Monique will take the stage during the Amusement Expo keynote luncheon on March 18.

“Dana’s appearance will feature not only her exceptional vocal talent but also heartfelt stories of resilience, creativity and triumph,” organizers wrote. “Her journey from a struggling single mother to a nationally recognized artist embodies perseverance and inspiration. You can expect an unforgettable experience as Dana combines her commanding performance style with moving narratives that highlight her path in the entertainment world.”

Amusement Expo runs from March 17-20 in Las Vegas. The education component will be held during the first two days, while the trade show is at the Convention Center on the latter two days. Learn more at www.amusementexpo.org.