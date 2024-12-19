Trending
Dan Van Elderen, Former Atari Games President, Passes On

Dan Van Elderen, the former Atari Games president and one of the most beloved figures ever to grace the coin-op business back in the “glory days,” went to rest on Dec. 11.  

Meeting of the engineering minds: At right, Dan Van Elderen and Al Alcorn with Judi Van Elderen and Roger and Cindy Hector. (Taken in 2022 at the Atari gathering.)

His wife Judi and the Van Elderen family shared a message with Atari Games Coin-Op group admin on Facebook, Deb Geyer: 

Our Hearts Are Broken 

I am struggling to write this because Dan was always the best communicator. Dan passed on to Glory on Wednesday afternoon [12/11]. On Tuesday Dan worked on his computer for a good part of the day. He tied up a lot of loose ends & still had a list for the next day. Mark came to visit that evening. It was another good day. When he woke on Wednesday at 6 a.m., he was sending his usual texts. His caregiver helped him to his favorite chair. He had cardiac event & his body was too exhausted to continue.  

He eventually went to sleep & never woke up. He took his last breath being held by me & the kids. I told him to “Fly to Jesus.” He passed with dignity at home, which is what he wanted. He leaves a big hole in our hearts, but we know his struggles on this earth are over & it is “well with his soul.” Thank you all for your love & encouragement over these last months. We had an amazing life together & I think the ripples of Dan’s life & love have touched many & we are so grateful to have had him as a husband & father.

With Love, The Van Elderen Family 

