Dan Van Elderen, Former Atari Games President, Passes On

Dan Van Elderen, the former Atari Games president and one of the most beloved figures ever to grace the coin-op business back in the “glory days,” went to rest on Dec. 11.
His wife Judi and the Van Elderen family shared a message with Atari Games Coin-Op group admin on Facebook, Deb Geyer:
Our Hearts Are Broken
I am struggling to write this because Dan was always the best communicator. Dan passed on to Glory on Wednesday afternoon [12/11]. On Tuesday Dan worked on his computer for a good part of the day. He tied up a lot of loose ends & still had a list for the next day. Mark came to visit that evening. It was another good day. When he woke on Wednesday at 6 a.m., he was sending his usual texts. His caregiver helped him to his favorite chair. He had cardiac event & his body was too exhausted to continue.
He eventually went to sleep & never woke up. He took his last breath being held by me & the kids. I told him to “Fly to Jesus.” He passed with dignity at home, which is what he wanted. He leaves a big hole in our hearts, but we know his struggles on this earth are over & it is “well with his soul.” Thank you all for your love & encouragement over these last months. We had an amazing life together & I think the ripples of Dan’s life & love have touched many & we are so grateful to have had him as a husband & father.
With Love, The Van Elderen Family