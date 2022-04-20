Dan Ehlen Retires from AVS Companies

Dan Ehlen has retired as of April 11, reports AVS Companies. Ehlen was a sales manager at the company’s office in Hartford, Wisconsin, and has been in the vending industry for more than three decades.

“I’ve known Dan for more than 30 years and he’s always had an impeccable reputation,” said AVS President Vince Gumma. “We were fortunate to have him as part of our team for the last several years. He always took great care of his customers which in turn kept them coming back. I wish Dan the best of luck and much happiness in the future.”

Added the AVS VP Jeff Yoder: “I’m not sure I’ve met anyone as energetic, self-motivated and pleasant to be around as Dan. It has been a real joy to work with him.”

AVS said Ehlen plans to spend retirement with his grandchildren and his wife, Cathy.

The company also announced that Chris Skow will be promoted to customer support and inside sales. He can be reached at 262-470-5210. Learn more at www.avscompanies.com.