Pinstack is opening a second location in San Antonio, Texas, according to Axios. The facility will feature bowling, laser tag, bumper cars, a high ropes course, rock climbing, dining and a bar.

The 53,360-sq.-ft. venue is in the works now and an opening date for the $9.5 million project has not yet been set.

Pinstack will be located at The Rim, a popular shopping center in San Antonio that’s seen a lot of recent growth. Learn more at www.pinstackbowl.com.