Dale Lazar Submits Photo in Israeli Contest

Industry veteran Dale Lazar of H. Hazar & Son, Inc., is asking friends to vote for a photo of his that was submitted to a contest put on by Israel’s Department of Diaspora Affairs. (You can see the photo on their Facebook page, called World Zionist Organization, and vote by liking it here.)

Voting concludes on May 10 at 3 p.m. Eastern time. Hundreds of photos were submitted from 47 countries and five continents, Lazar reports, and only 30 were selected. “My photo entry captures a group of kindergarten religious school students at a consecration ceremony on Simchat Torah at Temple Sinai (Pittsburgh, PA),” he wrote. See more of his work at www.dalelazarphotography.com.