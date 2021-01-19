Trending
RePlay Magazine
Cure a Virus in Australian Escape Room Game

Revelation Puzzle Rooms in Fyshwick – just outside of Canberra, Australia – opened in 2018 with an escape room that focuses on a fictional virus, Valerium. As Covid rages on, co-founder and game designer Daniel Douglas finds the similarities a bit surreal.

“It’s a bit strange, isn’t it?” he said. “I guess we’ve never really considered that this could happen when we started a couple of years ago. This is one of the common storylines people go with when designing escape rooms and there wasn’t a virus theme in Canberra at that stage, so we thought it’d be quite popular. Then coming forward to now, it’s definitely not something I expected to become a reality at all.”

According to the Canberra Times, Douglas recently opened its latest virus-themed room called Doomsday, which transforms players into fast-thinking operatives who must work against the clock to neutralize the source of the virus. More information about the business is available at www.revelationpuzzlerooms.com.

