CTM Group Acquires Theisen Vending Assets

CTM Group, a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners/Z Capital Group, recently announced that it has acquired the family entertainment assets of Theisen Vending. According to the press release, the portfolio is mainly children’s rides, carousels, games and cranes.

“We are pleased to expand our footprint with the acquisition of this established portfolio of family entertainment assets in attractive locations across the United States and Puerto Rico,” said CEO David Bishop. “We look forward to continuing to digitally transform our business and to strategically add to our portfolio offerings with stellar assets like the Theisen rides and attractions.”

Learn more at www.ctmgroupinc.com.