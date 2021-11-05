CTM Group Acquires 39 Namco USA Locations

CTM Group Inc., via private equity fund management firm Z Capital Partners, recently acquired a portfolio of 39 Namco USA locations – including arcades, children’s rides and carousels across the U.S. as well as nearly 2,000 pieces of equipment.

According to PR Newswire, the acquisition “extends CTM’s leadership position as the provider of choice for leisure and entertainment in high-traffic sites.”

“We are pleased to acquire this portfolio of entertainment locations, which are located in attractive, high-traffic sites and enable CTM to extend our footprint and broaden our installed base,” said David Bishop, CEO of CTM. “With the closing of the transaction, we look forward to continuing to drive growth across our highly-scalable, managed service platform.”

Added James Zenni, president and CEO of Z Capital Goup: “This acquisition is extremely complementary for CTM, which is well-positioned to continue its impressive growth trajectory, particularly given the pent-up demand following Covid-19. We look forward to continuing to support David and the management team as we leverage our operational expertise and financial resources to drive continued value creation.”