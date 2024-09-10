Crush Yard Orlando Set to Open This Year

Crush Yard, a pickleball entertainment center, is set to open its second location toward the end of this year in Orlando, reports WKMG. The company opened their first location last September in South Carolina and has a third in the works for Nashville, too.

Crush Yard Orlando, spread across 48,000 sq. ft., will have 10 indoor pickleball courts, a restaurant and bar, arcade and private event spaces.

The three locations are corporate-owned venues, but the company is offering franchise opportunities.

For more information, go to www.crushyard.com.