Binghamton, N.Y., recently welcomed Crowbar Arcade to the community. According to WBGH, the new venue features a 40-game arcade with Skee-Ball, pinball, shooting games, racers, classics like Pac-Man and Space Invaders, and more.

An arcade bar, the facility also has signature cocktails, draft beers and a food menu with simple eats like hot dogs and mini pizzas. Additionally, there’s pool tables and a projector for console game tournaments.

Click here to visit their Facebook page.