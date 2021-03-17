Creepy Escape Room Opens in Australia

The Cipher Room, an escape room in Sydney, Australia, is opening a new scary escape room called Mr. Pepper’s Toy Shop.

The premise of the new room, according to TimeOut, is it’s an abandoned toy shop that’s been empty for over 70 years. Recently, there have been strange noises and lights coming from the inside and game players must venture into the shop to discover the truth.

The Cipher Room also offers three other escape room experiences at their original location – a film noir, WWII spycraft and serial killer room. More information is available at www.cipherroom.com.au.