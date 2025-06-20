Creative Works Unveils New Mini-Golf Product

Close Menu
Creative Works recently announced a new, non-tech mini-golf attraction for entertainment venues called Boutique Golf.

The product is a “premium, lounge-inspired attraction without the extra technology and software that is common in the market today.” They wanted to offer to operators a mini-golf setup without the worry that technology can sometimes bring.

“We’ve been helping operators create amazing golf experiences for years with our black light mini-golf and Lucky Putt products,” said Armando Lanuti, president of Creative Works. “Boutique Golf is perfect for the operators who want a premium mini golf experience, but who don’t want to operate a tech-focused attraction like Lucky Putt.”

The first Boutique Golf was installed at The Rec Room in Vancouver. Several more are slated for installation as well. Learn more at www.wearecreativeworks.com.

