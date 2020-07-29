Creative Works Promotes Vapor Sanitizing Systems

Cleaning and sanitizing have never been more important than they are right now, Creative Works said. That’s why they’re distributing vapor sanitizing systems from Atmosclean.

Creative Works says the company’s “fogging” systems “make it easy to sanitize large spaces with the simple flip of a switch.” They come in compact, plus and pro models, and can be used in different areas of a facility – from the arcade and laser tag arena to escape rooms and the lobby.

The compact model is $749.99; the plus is $1,999.99; and the pro is $4,499.99. The products began to ship on July 13. Learn more here at www.creativepropshop.com. The store also has the Atmosclean vapor sanitizing solution, antibacterial wipes and more.