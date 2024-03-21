Creative Works Partners with Valo Motion

Creative Works will help bring the Finland-based Valo Motion to the North American market, the companies announced. The partnership will start with the mixed-reality ValoArena, the world’s first unattended 6-player attraction.

“Creative Works has valued the innovation and forward-thinking development that Valo Motion has deployed in their various attractions,” said Armando Lanuti, president of Creative Works. “ValoArena exemplifies this innovation in fun and unique ways, and operators are seeing a great ROI with limited staffing required.”

Creative Works will not only sell but install and support ValoArena. Valo Motion’s CEO and founder Raine Kajastila added: “Valo Motion is happy to work with Creative Works to increase the presence of ValoArena in the United States. This partnership with an industry leader will enable us to connect with more FEC owners and better serve our customers with shorter delivery times.”