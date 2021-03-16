Creative Works Partners with MajorMega on Hyperdeck

Creative Works recently announced a partnership with MajorMega to bring the company’s Hyperdeck and future products to more markets. The move makes Creative Works the exclusive distributor of MajorMega products in North America.

Hyperdeck, launched in 2019, is a virtual reality attraction that features a full-motion floor that provides players a theme park-level experience with zero motion sickness.

It also has multi-sensory effects like heat and wind simulation and allows spectators to join in the action by dropping power-ups and perks to help active players – or increase the challenge with well-timed explosions.

“We recognize the need to continue bringing new experiences and attractions to our clients,” said Armando Lanuti, president of Creative Works. “The team at MajorMega has created an amazing attraction in Hyperdeck, and they have more incredible experiences in development. It was an easy decision for us to partner with them and we can’t wait to bring these attractions to our clients.”

The companies are co-hosting a virtual webinar on March 31 to officially roll out Hyperdeck and announce another new product that will hit the market this year. Operators can register at www.hyperdeck.thewoweffect.com.