Creative Works Opens New Factory in Indy

Creative Works celebrated their 25th anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 10 for their brand-new 68,000-sq.-ft. production facility in Indianapolis, Ind. The new building includes equipment and machinery that will increase their capabilities, allowing them to product immersive attractions more quickly.

Owners Armando Lanuti and Kimberly Schilling (pictured above) were on hand to cut the ribbon. “This building represents who we are and who we have become,” Lanuti said. “This space allows us to better serve our family entertainment clients while giving us capabilities to work with some amazing iconic brands such as Hasbro and Mattel.”

The new “Theme Factory” will also allow Creative Works to bring dozens of new jobs to Indianapolis in the next 1-3 years. Learn more at www.thewoweffect.com.