Creative Works Moving, Adding New Positions

This summer, Creative Works is relocating to a new building in Indianapolis and plans to add 30 new jobs by year’s end, reports WTHR.

Creative Works said the reasons for the move are to have more space for newer machinery that will improve the sophistication of their attractions; to consolidate operations under one roof to increase efficiency; and to be closer to the heart of Indianapolis to attract more individuals for their open positions.

