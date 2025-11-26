Creative Works Intros New Immersive Attraction

Creative Works partnered with Amusement Foundry to debut an attraction called Detonate at this year’s IAAPA Expo. It’s described as a cross between an escape room and an arcade game and was designed for all types of location-based entertainment facilities.

Detonate is a 10 minute or less escape room-inspired experience for 2-6 players. It has a smaller than 25-sq.-ft. footprint and every puzzle is self-resetting.

“Escape rooms are fun, but a lot of venues don’t want the operational overhead that comes with a traditional room,” said Armando Lanuti, the president and owner of Creative Works. “Detonate provides the excitement and thrill of timed escape rooms, but in a short experience perfect for family entertainment centers.”

The game was originally designed and manufactured by Amusement Foundry, which has operated it at two Full Throttle Adrenaline Park locations this year.

“Our partnership with Creative Works was a no-brainer,” said Amusement Foundry’s Kenton Noran. “Their manufacturing standards elevate our vision, and they fully support our mission to deliver reliable attractions that thrill guests and produce strong returns for operators. As operators ourselves, we want the strongest partners building solutions that not only just work in our own FECs but move the entire industry forward.”