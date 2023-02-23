Creative Works Installs Western-Themed Mini-Golf

Creative Works recently installed a western-themed mini-golf course at Grand Station Entertainment, an FEC in South College Station, Texas. The venue already has attractions like bowling, axe throwing and laser tag.

The facility’s general manager Scott Logan said the new mini-golf has “created a buzz” in their community that’s raised the value of every attraction at Grand Station. The themed course features blacklight props, Creative Works’ patented Electric Edging and projection mapping that brings the Wild West theme to life.

“We chose Creative Works because of their proven ability to create and implement ideas from scratch,” Logan said. “It was great working with them at every step, even when we had to make last minute adjustments.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Grand Station Entertainment to bring this exciting western-themed mini-golf course to their family entertainment center,” added Danny Gruening, VP of business development at Creative Works.

“Our goal is to provide a unique and unforgettable experience for visitors and this course does just that.” Learn more at www.thewoweffect.com.