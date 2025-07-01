Creative Works Installs ValoArena in Texas

Creative Works recently completed their installation of a ValoArena at Malibu Jack’s in North Richland Hills, Texas. Valo Motion, creators of the mixed reality attraction, partnered with Creative Works starting last year.

The Malibu Jack’s location celebrated its grand opening on June 20. (The facility is owned by Five Star Parks & Attractions.) ValoArena is just one part of the massive 137,000-sq.-ft. FEC.

“Working with both the Malibu Jack’s and Five Star teams has been wonderful,” said Russ Van Natta, director of sales at Creative Works. “Their focus on creating a special experience for all of the guests is evident at every turn. We’re thrilled that ValoArena is a part of those special experiences for their guests and can help contribute to memories made there.”

Go to www.wearecreativeworks.com for additional details.