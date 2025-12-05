Creative Works Installs Mini-Golf, ValoArena

Creative Works has completed its install of a 7-hole pirate-themed blacklight mini-golf course and a ValoArena mixed reality attraction at Airway Fun Center in Portage, Michigan.

“I can’t speak highly enough about the team and the execution and both products,” said the venue’s general manager, Tyler Houser. “The team again was great. They understood what our objective was to keep the game room open, and they were very communicative and helped us work around that operation.”

The mini-golf course “invites guests to set sail on a high-seas adventure filled with vibrant detail and storytelling” and uses Creative Works’ patented Electric Edging, which enhances gameplay with dynamic lighting effects.

The 6-player ValoArena, meanwhile, allows players to choose from seven different games at varying skill levels. Learn more at www.wearecreativeworks.com.