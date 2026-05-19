Creative Works Installs Mini-Golf at Shenaniganz

A custom-built, 9-hole Boutique Mini Golf attraction from Creative Works just went into the Shenaniganz Entertainment Center in Rockwall, Texas.

The company reports that each of the nine holes was “meticulously crafted to honor Texas heritage with a modern, interactive twist using advanced sensory triggers to bring these miniature landmarks to life.”

Among the landmarks is a 10-ft. tall Big Tex prop that towers over Hole 8 to pay homage to the State Fair of Texas. There’s also a Houston Space Center hole.