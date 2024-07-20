Creative Works Installs Laser Tag, Limitless VR at Andretti’s

The new Andretti Indoor Karting & Games location in Grand Prairie, Texas, was equipped with a Borderlands-inspired laser tag arena and a Limitless VR experience thanks to the team at Creative Works.

“We are thrilled to partner with Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to bring this electrifying laser tag experience to life,” said Armando Lanuti, president of Creative Works. “By integrating captivating themes and state-of-the-art technology, we aim to provide guests with unforgettable adventures that push the boundaries of traditional entertainment.”

The laser tag arena takes players to an “a-punk-lyptic” frontier desert where they battle alongside abandoned gas stations, broken electric poles and burnt down building facades.

Meanwhile, Limitless VR is a free-roam attraction with a dedicated steel platform that allows spectators to observe players from various areas of the venue. The new Andretti facility opened to the public on July 10.

For more on the attractions, visit www.wearecreativeworks.com.