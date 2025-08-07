Creative Works Installs 10-Hole Mini-Golf Course

Batt Family Fun Center in Jacksonville, Florida, has a new 10-hole wizard-themed blacklight mini-golf course thanks to the attraction makers over at Creative Works. They reportedly packed the course with props and effects like a castle entry arch, magical train wall prop and more.

The 45,000-sq.-ft. Center also features 32 lanes of bowling, more than 40 arcade games, laser tag and billiards.

“Barbara, her team, and I have been collaborating behind the scenes on this project for quite some time,” said Nick Salfity, creative consultant at Creative Works. “After countless theming discussions and creative reviews, we felt a Wizard/Medieval-inspired course offered a unique and magical experience that would be fun for all ages.” He added that a back nine may be coming soon, so stay tuned.

More immersive attractions can be found at www.wearecreativeworks.com.