Creative Works Hosts Successful Virtual Event

With their second Virtual Amusement 360 event in the books as of Oct. 8, Creative Works has reported one of their largest events ever. More than 300 new and existing entertainment operators registered.

“Once again, we were blown away by how many business owners registered and engaged with the content,” said Danny Gruening, vice president of marketing at Creative Works. “I love seeing so many operators come together to find ways to help one another achieve their goals.”

Due to Covid, the normally in-person event was moved to a virtual format for the second time this year, and was also made free so it was easier for operators to attend.

Educational topics included how to create systems and processes to eliminate waste, how to maximize revenue with limited capacity and how to lead staff in times of uncertainty. They also had industry expert and operator interviews with the likes of Craig Buster (Coconut Bowl) and Barry Zelickson (Big Thrill Factory), among others.

The 2021 dates have been announced for Feb. 23-25 and Aug. 24-26. Learn more information at www.amusement360.com/event.