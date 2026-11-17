Creative Works and its sister company Action Lab Leadership are sponsoring a free $10,000 training package to help a location-based entertainment venue become more profitable.

The package includes an all-expenses-paid trip for two to attend Amusement 360, a 1-on-1 virtual goal-planning workshop and a full on-site training program.

Operators can enter to win at www.iaapa.wearecreativeworks.com. If you get your badge scanned at IAAPA Expo booth sS4450 and S4650, you’ll unlock an additional five entries.