Creative Works Develops Slime Works Escape Room

Creative Works recently unveiled their latest escape room creation Slime Works. “What makes this theme unique is that it’s designed for kids,” the company said.

“Most of the escape rooms out there are mainly meant for adults, both in terms of the theme and the skill level. Even though many rooms are described as ‘family-friendly,’ younger children usually aren’t able to help much with the puzzles and clues. Therefore, they feel left out.”

With Slime Works, designed for ages 6-12, kids have the chance to be the heroes of the mission and accomplish the challenge themselves.

