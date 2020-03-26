Creative Works Defers Payments

Creative Works just announced they are deferring payments for support and warranty plans on all attractions to help operators during the coronavirus crisis.

That includes their priority support plans for Hologate Arena, Hologate Blitz, Lazer Frenzy, Game Up Esports, Infinite Escapes and Atomic RUSH.

“We truly love this industry and we appreciate everything that our clients do to create memories for their communities,” said Armando Lanuti, president of Creative Works. “These are difficult times, but hopefully this payment deferral can help ease the burden for operators as they make their way through this crisis. This industry will provide the world with the opportunities to escape, celebrate and reconnect with one another once this is all over.”