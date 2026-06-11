Creative Works Debuts Three Escape Rooms

Creative Works has launched three reimagined escape room experiences at AR’s Entertainment Hub in Baytown, Texas, the company reported. The center first opened in 2021.

The newly-overhauled escape rooms are among Creative Works’ most popular themes – Singularity, Mayday and Inventor’s Workshop.

“Customers are amazed at the production quality of the escape rooms,” said Archie Wright, the CFO of AR’s Entertainment Hub. “Creative Works’ immersive design truly takes our customers into another world. The Creative Works team also has great after-install support to help with any issues that may arise.”

Learn more at www.wearecreativeworks.com.