Creative Works Creates G.I. Joe Laser Tag

In collaboration with Hasbro, Creative Works recently designed and built a G.I. Joe laser tag arena for The Gameroom at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“From massive turret towers to imposing tanks, this attraction feels like a larger-than-life adventure,” the company said. “We spent months designing every part of the laser tag experience before sending it through our Theme Factory for manufacturing.

“When players enter, they walk into a story-driven experience where Team Cobra and Team G.I. Joe go to battle. This unique arena blends black light, white light and show lights to create a fully immersive atmosphere.”

Click here to see a video of the G.I. Joe Battle Station in action. Visit www.wearecreativeworks.com to see what the company can do for you.