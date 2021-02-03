Creative Works Collabs with 814 Lanes and Games

A new FEC called 814 Lanes and Games in Johnstown, Pa., collaborated with Creative Works to turn a former bowling alley into a state-of-the-art fun center and credits the company’s Amusement 360 Event for making it happen.

“The event was very informative and the smaller scale allowed us more one-on-one time with vendors,” said 814 Lanes and Games co-owner Chris Hogue, whose facility is now the first to offer Creative Works’ new escape room theme Cell Block E, according to Blooloop.

“Our goal was to capture the market within 45 minutes as the premier destination for family entertainment with first-class attractions that are unique to our area,” Hogue added.

Learn more at www.814lanesandgames.com and www.thewoweffect.com. The next Amusement 360 Event is Feb. 23-25; visit www.amusement360.com for more details.