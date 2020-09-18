Creative Works Brings Hologate to Party HQ

Creative Works recently installed a Hologate Arena and D.C. battle-themed laser tag at the highly-anticipated Party HQ FEC. The brand-new venue, located about 12 miles from Washington, D.C., in Bowie, Md., calls itself “the best party from the beltway to the bay.”

“We are branding ourselves the hometown family entertainment center,” said Party HQ owner Rodney Chambers. “We are born and raised right here in Maryland.”

Chambers became familiar with Creative Works during the Amusement 360 event in July 2019. “It was very informative,” he said. “We learned a lot about what to do, how to do it. Getting a chance to meet other owners and visit different laser tag arenas in the area was really big for us. We learned a whole lot there.”

